New-look Bruins beat Lightning 4-0, day after making a flurry of rebuilding moves at trade deadline

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Bruins got off to a good start in their new era. Cole Koepke had a career-high two goals to lead Boston in a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, one day after being active sellers at the NHL trade deadline. Koepke scored twice against his former team, Mark Kastelic and Nikita Zadorov also had goals. All three players are in their first season with the new-look Bruins. Boston’s boldest move was dealing captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers.

