New leg kick in swing helped Jurickson Profar revive his career and find a home in Braves outfield

ATLANTA (AP) — A new leg kick helped make Jurickson Profar a first-time All-Star at 31 with San Diego. That important tweak to his swing also helped lead Profar to Atlanta. Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is convinced Profar’s career-best numbers in 2024 were no fluke. Profar says the confidence he felt from Anthopoulos and the Braves was important in his decision to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with Atlanta. Profar is expected to open the season as the starter in left field. It was an important addition as 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is still recovering from knee surgery.

