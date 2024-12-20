New knockout format for European soccer competitions debuts with Conference League playoffs draw

By The Associated Press
Shamrock Rovers' goalkeeper Leon Poehls, back, blocks a shot by Chelsea's Joao Felix during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The new format in European club competitions took shape Friday with the draw for knockout playoffs in the third-tier Conference League. The Champions League and Europa League have their draws for knockout playoff rounds on Jan. 31 after completing their eight-round league phase programs that week. The 16 teams that placed ninth to 24th in the 36-team Conference League standings were paired in a seeded bracket like a tennis tournament. Among the eight pairings: Copenhagen vs Heidenheim, Gent vs Real Betis, and Celje vs APOEL. Winners advance to the last-16 joining league leader Chelsea and the other top-eight finishers.

