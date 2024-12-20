New knockout format for European soccer competitions debuts with Conference League playoffs draw

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The new format in European club competitions took shape Friday with the draw for knockout playoffs in the third-tier Conference League. The Champions League and Europa League have their draws for knockout playoff rounds on Jan. 31 after completing their eight-round league phase programs that week. The 16 teams that placed ninth to 24th in the 36-team Conference League standings were paired in a seeded bracket like a tennis tournament. Among the eight pairings: Copenhagen vs Heidenheim, Gent vs Real Betis, and Celje vs APOEL. Winners advance to the last-16 joining league leader Chelsea and the other top-eight finishers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.