New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is done for the season after having shoulder surgery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes had shoulder surgery and is out for the season. The team said Hughes had surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday with the expectation that he will be ready for training camp. Hughes missing the remainder of the regular season and potentially the playoffs is a blow to the Devils as they look to qualify after missing last year. Hughes was injured when he slammed into the boards after getting tangled up with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel late in New Jersey’s loss at Vegas on Sunday night.

