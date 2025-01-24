New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury. The Swede was injured in a 5-1 win over the Bruins on Wednesday. The injury occurred when Boston forward Justin Brazeau crashed into him. Isaac Poulter was called up from Utica in the AHL to replace Markstrom. The Devils say “Markstrom will miss the remainder of the club’s games leading into the Four Nations break.” Markstrom is 21-9-5 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 games for the Devils, who are in third place in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington and Carolina.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.