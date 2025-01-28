New Jaguars coach Liam Coen set to lead the team’s latest turnaround attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen wants players who play “through the echo of the whistle” and “on the edge.” It would be the kind of identity and mentality the woeful franchise has lacked for most of the past two decades. Coen says “if we can get that out of these guys, I think we’ll be moving in the right direction.” The Jaguars introduced Coen three days after the sides agreed to terms on a five-year contract. Owner Shad Khan parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke to clear a path to land Coen, who reversed course after telling Tampa Bay he planned to remain the team’s offensive coordinator.

