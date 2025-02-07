New Jaguars coach Liam Coen fills out his staff, which totals 174 years of NFL experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen has filled out most of his staff and added some veteran assistants on both sides of the ball. The group combines for 174 years of NFL coaching experience and averages 42 years old. Among the most notable hires, Coen brought in two guys who coached with him at UMass in 2015: pass game coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple. Waldron was fired as Chicago’s offensive coordinator last season, and Spencer Whipple spent the last six years in Arizona. Former Minnesota assistant Shaun Sarrett will serve as Jacksonville’s offensive line coach.

