New coach Jake Dickert embraces Wake Forest’s stability

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Much of Jake Dickert’s new job as Wake Forest’s football coach looks different from his time at Washington State, but he says he arrives with the same principles that have helped him so far. Dickert was introduced Thursday in front of boosters and less than a dozen players. He was eager to delve deeper into player relationships. He said: “My No. 1 priority is to retain this football team.”

