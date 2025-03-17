New Bears receiver Olamide Zaccheaus looks forward to catching passes from Caleb Williams

CHICAGO (AP) — New Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus sees star potential in quarterback Caleb Williams and hopes to develop the sort of connection he had with Jayden Daniels in Washington last season. He says Williams “has all the talent that you need to be a top-tier quarterback in the league.” The 27-year-old Zaccheaus finalized a one-year deal on Monday. He figures to be mainly the slot receiver in Chicago playing with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Zaccheaus is coming off a bounce-back season with Washington. He caught a career-high 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

