New Astros 1B Christian Walker scratched from lineup with left oblique soreness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker has soreness in his left oblique that led to him being scratched from the lineup for a spring training game Wednesday. Walker missed more than a month last season with Arizona because of a strained left oblique muscle. He also was on the injured list twice in 2021 with right oblique issues. He joined the Astros on a $60 million, three-year contract during the offseason. Walker was 4 for 8 with three doubles in his first four spring training games with Houston.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.