Nets retire Hall of Famer Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Carter and his much-celebrated No. 15 have reached new heights again. The Brooklyn Nets retired it at halftime of their game Saturday against the Miami Heat. Carter’s family, his former Nets teammates, ex-coach Lawrence Frank, team president Rod Thorn and fellow Nets number retirees Julius Erving, Bill Melchionni and Buck Williams were on hand to see Carter become the seventh Nets player with his number retired. Though he only played 374 games over four-plus seasons with the Nets, Carter holds the team’s NBA record for single-season points and is third in the team’s NBA history in points.

