Nets’ Nic Claxton fined $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands during game against Toronto

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands during a game in Toronto. Claxton was assessed a technical foul and ejected after the incident with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter of the Nets’ 101-94 win over the Raptors on Thursday. Claxton was on a fast break when fouled by Kelly Olynyk near the top of the key. He continued toward the basket and then flipped the ball into the stands. The NBA does not allow players to toss balls into the stands.

