Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets’ leading scorer, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a strained left hamstring. The Nets said Saturday that Thomas was injured during their loss at Chicago on Thursday, when he had his first career double-double with 24 points and a career-best 10 assists. The team said it was unlikely he could appropriately recover with the amount of time left in the season. Brooklyn has less than a month left before the regular season ends April 13. Thomas averaged 24 points, with a team-high six 30-point games, but was limited to just 25 appearances.

