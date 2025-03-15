Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (13) guards against Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets’ leading scorer, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a strained left hamstring. The Nets said Saturday that Thomas was injured during their loss at Chicago on Thursday, when he had his first career double-double with 24 points and a career-best 10 assists. The team said it was unlikely he could appropriately recover with the amount of time left in the season. Brooklyn has less than a month left before the regular season ends April 13. Thomas averaged 24 points, with a team-high six 30-point games, but was limited to just 25 appearances.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.