Nets coach Jordi Fernandez steps down as coach of Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team

TORONTO (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jordi Fernandez is stepping down as coach of Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team. Canada Basketball announced Thursday that Fernandez, who led the program to its first Olympic qualification in 24 years and a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, would not extend his contract. The 42-year-old from Badalona, Spain cited the need to focus on his family and NBA responsibilities as reasons for the departure.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.