Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons joins Leipzig from PSG on permanent deal

Leipzig has completed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain. He’s contracted to 2027. Neither Leipzig nor PSG disclosed the fee on Thursday. The 21-year-old Simons has been on loan at Leipzig since 2023. He’s scored 15 goals in 60 games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.