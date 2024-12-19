Nelson returns home to help No. 6 Alabama hold off Eaglestaff, North Dakota 97-90

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his return to his home state and No. 6 Alabama overcame Treysen Eaglestaff’s big night to hold off North Dakota 97-90 on Wednesday night. Mark Sears had 23 points and Labaron Philon added 16 for the Crimson Tide (9-2). Alabama coach Nate Oats scheduled the game as a favor to Nelson, who grew up 90 minutes away in Devils Lake and is in his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from North Dakota State. Eaglestaff overshadowed Nelson’s homecoming with career highs of 40 points and eight 3-pointers as the 24 1/2-point-underdog Fighting Hawks (4-9) made it a game to the end.

