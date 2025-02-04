Nell Fortner lands 3-year extension after leading No. 17 Georgia Tech to program-best 18-4 start

ATLANTA (AP) — Nell Fortner has been given a three-year contract extension after leading Georgia Tech to an 18-4 start this season and the No. 17 spot in the AP poll. The extension continues through the 2029-30 season. Fortner, in her sixth season, has led the Yellow Jackets to a 106-69 record. The team’s record is the best for the program through 22 games. Freshman Dani Carnegie has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Week five times. Fortner led Georgia Tech to three NCAA tournaments in her first five seasons, including the Sweet 16 in 2021.

