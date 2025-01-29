Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook retires, Louisville’s Dani Busboom Kelly named his successor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska women’s volleyball coach John Cook has announced his retirement and Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly is his successor. Cook won four national championships and more than 700 matches in 25 seasons leading the Cornhuskers. Cook took over in 2000 after seven years at Wisconsin and finished with a career record of 883-176. His .834 winning percentage is fifth-best all-time in Division I. Busboom Kelly played at Nebraska from 2003-06 and was an assistant under Cook from 2012-16. She was hired as head coach at Louisville in 2017 and led the Cardinals to two of the last three NCAA title matches.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.