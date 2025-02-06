Nebraska pitcher Bahl ready and rejuvenated after recovering from torn ACL

Nebraska pitcher Jordyn Bahl sees the torn left ACL she suffered a year ago and the season she lost as blessings. After being named Most Outstanding Player at the Women’s College World Series for Oklahoma in 2023 and claiming her second national championship, she returned to her home state with hopes of lifting the Husker program. She was injured in her very first game. Bahl said the time away from playing was just what she needed. The star who threw 24 2/3 scoreless innings at the World Series in 2023 is rejuvenated and ready to anchor Nebraska’s staff.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.