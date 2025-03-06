Nebraska makes end of spring game official, announces it will be replaced with skills competitions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s spring game will be replaced with skills competitions and 7-on-7 games at Memorial Stadium on April 26. Coach Matt Rhule had said five weeks ago he highly doubted a spring game would be played because of his concerns about other teams scouting players in the scrimmage and possibly poaching them through the transfer portal. The Nebraska spring game dates to the 1920s and has been played annually since 1950.

