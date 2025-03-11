Nebraska hires Patriots pro personnel director Pat Stewart to oversee recruiting and retention as GM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New England Patriots director of pro personnel Pat Stewart is leaving to become Nebraska’s general manager. Stewart will oversee the Cornhuskers’ roster management and player acquisition, including high school and transfer portal recruiting, evaluation and retention. Stewart was player personnel director for the Carolina Panthers when Nebraska’s Matt Rhule coached the Panthers from 2020-22. Rhule said roster management and retention in college football has come to more closely resemble the NFL model.

