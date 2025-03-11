Nebraska hires Patriots pro personnel director Pat Stewart to oversee recruiting and retention as GM

By The Associated Press
This is a 2024 photo of Pat Stewart of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Monday, April 22, 2024 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New England Patriots director of pro personnel Pat Stewart is leaving to become Nebraska’s general manager. Stewart will oversee the Cornhuskers’ roster management and player acquisition, including high school and transfer portal recruiting, evaluation and retention. Stewart was player personnel director for the Carolina Panthers when Nebraska’s Matt Rhule coached the Panthers from 2020-22. Rhule said roster management and retention in college football has come to more closely resemble the NFL model.

