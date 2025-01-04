Nebraska hands No. 15 UCLA its first Big Ten loss, 66-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 16 points, Andrew Morgan added 12 off the bench and Nebraska beat No. 15 UCLA 66-58. The Cornhuskers won their 20th straight home game to match the school record and improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Huskers took the lead for good midway through the second half and turned back the Bruins as they tried to come back. UCLA slipped to 11-3 and 2-1. Tyler Bilodeau led UCLA with 15 points and Lazar Stefanovic added 10. The Bruins shot a season-worst 14% on 3-pointers.

