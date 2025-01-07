Nearly 50 years after NFL refs got microphones, English soccer trials in-stadium announcements

The NFL has been doing it since the 1970s. On Tuesday, English soccer finally joined the party by having referees explain controversial rulings to fans in the stadium via a wireless microphone. The English League Cup semifinals were chosen to pilot a system in which officials use the public address system to communicate directly with fans after incidents involving Video Assistant Referees (VAR). Arsenal’s semifinal first leg against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium became the first to trial the system. The English Football League, which runs the League Cup, says the announcements would “provide greater clarity and understanding around key decisions.”

