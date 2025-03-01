Ndongo has 29 points, 17 boards and Powell adds double-double in Georgia Tech’s win over N.C. State

ATLANTA (AP) — Baye Ndongo scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Duncan Powell added 23 points and 10 rebounds and Georgia Tech beat N.C. State 87-62 on Saturday.

Lance Terry added 15 points, Jaeden Mustaf came off the bench for 13 points and Naithan George had 12 assists for the Yellow Jackets (15-14, 9-9 ACC). Georgia Tech outscored N.C. State 21-2 off 14 Wolfpack turnovers and had a 23-4 advantage on second-chance points with 14 offensive rebounds.

Ben Middlebrooks and Dontrez Styles scored 13 points each for the Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14), who shot just 38%.

The Yellow Jackets finished the final four minutes of the first half on a 16-5 run and held a 41-30 halftime lead. The lead remained in double figures in the second half with a 13-0 run leading to a 24-point lead with under five minutes to go.

N.C. State is home against Pitt on Wednesday and finishes the regular season at Miami next Saturday. Georgia Tech is home against Miami on Tuesday and is at Wake Forest next Saturday.

