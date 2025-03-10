NCAA Tournament women’s bubble watch: Power 4 schools wait as mid-majors look to steal bids

Virginia Tech, Washington and Arizona have done all they can to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Now they’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out their tournament fate.

Those schools will have their eyes on the Ivy Tournament this weekend as that league potentially could have two or three teams in the NCAA Tournament. The league has had two schools earn at-large bids over its history, including Columbia last season.

The Lions won the Ivy League regular season title outright for the first time in school history Saturday. They have a NET rating of 41. Harvard is at 37 and Princeton 48.

Bubble watch

Princeton vs. Harvard, Friday. The two Ivy teams meet in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The winner will most likely put itself in a really good spot to earn an NCAA bid.

Key ratings

Fairfield: The school suffered its first loss in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 42 games Saturday, falling to Quinnipiac. The Stags are 25-4 and have a 52 NET rating. A loss in the conference tournament final could cause some agita for one of the bubble teams.

UNLV: The Lady Rebels are the top seed in the Mountain West Tournament this week and have a Net rating of 46. They are 24-6 on the season and a trip to the conference final potentially could secure another NCAA bid for the school. UNLV has played in the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons.

