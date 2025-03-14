NCAA sends guidance to schools regarding how to handle waiver that resulted from Pavia ruling

The NCAA has sent out guidance advising schools on how to handle the waiver that it granted to junior college athletes in December after a court ruled in favor of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s bid for another year of eligibility. This waiver permits student-athletes who attended and competed at a non-NCAA school such as a junior college or NAIA institution for at least one year to become eligible to compete in the 2025-26 academic year if they otherwise would have exhausted their eligibility in this school year. This is assuming they are otherwise academically and athletically eligible.

