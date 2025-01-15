NCAA president says transfer portal for football still must fit academic calendars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says there’s plenty of time to figure out the best window for the transfer portal. Baker spoke Tuesday night at the NCAA Convention, hours after Football Bowl Subdivision coaches voted unanimously in favor of replacing the current two portal periods with one 10-day stretch in January starting in 2026. Baker says transfer windows are challenging because they must be built around academic calendars. The coaches want to see just one portal from Jan. 2-12 for the 2025-26 academic year. That would eliminate the current portals in December after the end of the regular season and April when spring practices conclude.

