NCAA official: Tournament expansion for men and women unlikely next year

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
The NCAA has not finalized expansion plans for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and a decision is unlikely soon, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a CBS Sports interview. The tournaments currently have 68 teams. There has been talk of increasing the field to 72 or 76 teams. Gavitt said he doesn’t expect a vote in the near future. Changes in game operation and travel are among the many things that would need to be accounted for, so it would be unlikely for anything to take effect next year without an imminent vote.

