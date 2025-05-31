NCAA Div I Softball World Series Glance

By The Associated Press

At OGE Energy Field
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination
x-if necessary
Thursday, May 29

Game 1 – Texas 3, Florida 0

Game 2 – Oklahoma 4, Tennessee 3

Game 3 – Texas Tech 1, Mississippi 0

Game 4 – UCLA 4, Oregon 2

Friday, May 30

Game 5 – Tennessee 11, Florida 3, 5 innings, Florida eliminated

Game 6 – Mississippi vs. Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Game 8 – Texas Tech vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Game 9 – Tennessee vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 2

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon

x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, June 4-6

