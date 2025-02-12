NCAA committee recommends flag football as emerging sport for women amid growing popularity

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics has recommended that Divisions I, II and III sponsor legislation to add flag football to the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program. The recommendation gives all three divisions an opportunity to sponsor legislation that would move the sport through NCAA governance structures. A sport must have at least 40 schools sponsoring the sport at the varsity level to be considered for championship status. There are 14 states that have sanctioned girls flag football as a high school varsity sport. NFL FLAG says almost a half million girls ages 6 to 17 played in 2023.

