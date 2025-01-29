NCAA beach volleyball championships to take place in Alabama rather than California

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — The NCAA championships for beach volleyball are changing locations due to the impact of the Southern California wildfires.

The NCAA said Wednesday that the May 2-4 championships would be taking place at Gulf Shores, Alabama, rather than Huntington Beach, California. The release announcing the switch said it was a mutual decision between the NCAA and the Orange County Sports Commission.

The Orange County Sports Commission had collaborated with Long Beach State on the hosting bid to bring the event to Huntington Beach.

“In light of the ongoing recovery efforts approximately 50 miles up north in Los Angeles County, our focus is currently on ensuring hotel rooms and other resources remain focused on supporting those in need,” Orange County Sports Commission executive director Anthony Brenneman said in a statement.

Huntington Beach remains the host site for the 2026 NCAA beach volleyball championships.

Gulf Shores has hosted the event since the inaugural championship in 2016. The NCAA announced last month that Gulf Shores also would host the championships each year from 2027-31.

