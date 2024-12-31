NC State’s staff overhaul includes new defensive, offensive coordinators

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State’s offseason began with an overhaul of the coaching staff. The school said Tuesday that D.J. Eliot will take over as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Eliot had worked as an analyst at Baylor last season and coached linebackers with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He replaces new Marshall head coach Tony Gibson on Dave Doeren’s staff. This week’s changes have included the firing of Robert Anae as offensive coordinator after two seasons. Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper is taking on that role.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.