NC State’s guard quartet gives the Wolfpack a strong edge heading into March Madness

N.C. State’s hopes of making a second straight Final Four run will lean heavily on an elite guard quartet. Explosive scorer Aziaha James and versatile Saniya Rivers led the way in last season’s run. They’re both back for March Madness this year. They have help with sophomore Zoe Brooks upping her scoring production. There’s also fifth-year senior Madison Hayes as the team’s top 3-point shooter. Coach Wes Moore says there are times he has to “get out of the way” and simply “let them go.” Rivers says the Wolfpack “would love to be party crashers again” in the NCAA Tournament.

