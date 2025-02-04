NC State’s Aziaha James is a gifted scorer. She keeps saving her best for visits from Duke, too

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State’s Aziaha James had a career-best 36 points in Monday night’s win against No. 10 Duke. It came a little more than a year after she posted her previous career high of 33 points against the Blue Devils on the same Reynolds Coliseum floor. James helped the 14th-ranked Wolfpack hang on for an 89-83 win Monday night. That marked N.C. State’s seventh straight win. James made 15 of 19 shots in this one. She has made 27 of 39 shots in the last two home wins against the Blue Devils.

