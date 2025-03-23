NC State officially announces hiring of McNeese’s Will Wade as new Wolfpack men’s basketball coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State has announced the hiring of McNeese’s Will Wade as the Wolfpack’s new men’s basketball coach. The school announced the hiring Sunday. That came a day after Wade’s McNeese team lost to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. An introductory news conference for Wade is scheduled for Tuesday. It caps a week in which Wade was unusually open about his conversations with N.C. State. Wade had won 58 games the past two seasons at McNeese. That marked a climb back to prominence after he was fired at LSU in 2022 amid allegations of recruiting violations.

