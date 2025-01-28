NBA schedules 2025 draft for June 25-26 at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is using the two-night draft format again this year. The league announced Tuesday that the 2025 event will take place on June 25 and 26. It’s the second consecutive year of the two-night process. Both nights will be at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. Coverage both nights will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern across ESPN platforms, with the first night set to air on ABC. As was the case for last year’s draft, there will be a five-minute time limit between picks in the first round. For the second round, there will be a four-minute time limit between picks.

