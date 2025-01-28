NBA schedules 2025 draft for June 25-26 at Barclays Center

By The Associated Press
Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates ahead of North Carolina State's Trey Parker (5) and Jayden Taylor (8) late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is using the two-night draft format again this year. The league announced Tuesday that the 2025 event will take place on June 25 and 26. It’s the second consecutive year of the two-night process. Both nights will be at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. Coverage both nights will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern across ESPN platforms, with the first night set to air on ABC. As was the case for last year’s draft, there will be a five-minute time limit between picks in the first round. For the second round, there will be a four-minute time limit between picks.

