NBA postpones Lakers-Spurs, Clippers-Hornets games on Saturday because of wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA has postponed Saturday’s home games for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers as part of the league’s response to the wildfires that are ravaging Southern California. The Lakers were to play host to San Antonio. The Clippers were to play host to Charlotte. No makeup dates have been announced, and the league didn’t say if more games — both the Lakers and Clippers are scheduled to be home Monday and Wednesday as well — will be affected.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.