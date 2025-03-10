NBA fines Pacers forward Pascal Siakam $25,000 for confronting game officials

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam $25,000 on Sunday for how he confronted and used profane language to game officials. NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the fine Sunday night for the incident Saturday in Indiana’s 120-118 loss to Atlanta. Siakam confronted game officials after the game. The Pacers trailed 119-116 and needed a 3 to force overtime. Siakam instead dunked with a second left on the clock in the loss. Siakam said after the game he didn’t think.

