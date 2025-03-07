NBA fines Kings’ DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rob Gray]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined DeMar DeRozan $25,000 on Friday for publicly criticizing officials after the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Denver Nuggets. “The refs were terrible,” DeRozan said after the 116-110 loss on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee. The Nuggets had 30 free throws to 14 for the Kings. That included a 13-4 difference in the fourth quarter in which Denver outscored Sacramento 32-17.

