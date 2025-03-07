NBA fines Kings’ DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined DeMar DeRozan $25,000 on Friday for publicly criticizing officials after the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Denver Nuggets. “The refs were terrible,” DeRozan said after the 116-110 loss on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee. The Nuggets had 30 free throws to 14 for the Kings. That included a 13-4 difference in the fourth quarter in which Denver outscored Sacramento 32-17.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.