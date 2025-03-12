NBA fines Jazz $100,000 for holding Lauri Markkanen out of recent games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the Utah Jazz $100,000 for violating the league’s player participation policy after failing to make leading scorer Lauri Markkanen available for recent games. The league said Wednesday it was penalizing the team for failing to make Markkanen available at Washington on March 5 as well as other games the past few weeks. The 7-footer from Finland had not played since a win over Houston on Feb. 22. Markkanen, averaging 19.3 points, was listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Memphis due to a lower back injury. Utah was last in the Western Conference at 15-50.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.