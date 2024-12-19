NBA East-leading Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro to miss at least 2 weeks with right shoulder sprain

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without forward Isaac Okoro for several weeks after he suffered a sprained right shoulder. The Cavs, who lead the NBA with a 23-4 record, said Okoro sustained a sprain to his right AC joint during the third quarter of Cleveland’s Dec. 16 win at Brooklyn. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks and the team said it will update his status and return “as appropriate.” Okoro is one of the team’s best defensive players and he’s become much more dependable on offense. He’s averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 21 minutes through 23 games with 16 starts.

