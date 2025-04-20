Naylor’s third hit lifts Diamondbacks over Cubs 3-2 in 11 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor’s third hit of the game drove in automatic runner Geraldo Perdomo in the 11th inning with the go-ahead run and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Naylor grounded a single to right for his second RBI. The top of 11th ended when Naylor tried to steal home and was thrown out by reliever Jordan Wicks (0-1).

Shelby Miller (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings and for Drey Jameson tossed a 1-2-3 11th for his first save.

In a game twice delayed by rain for a total of 98 minutes, the teams exchanged runs in the 10th.

Chicago automatic runner Dansby Swanson scored from second on Nico Hoerner’s single to tie it at 2. Tim Tawa came home from second in the top half when Hoerner couldn’t handle reliever Wick’s throw on a sacrifice bunt.

Michael Busch had an RBI. The Diamondbacks limited the Cubs, who lead the majors with 145 runs, to four hits.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly allowed one run and two over 5 2/3 innings. He left with right leg cramping after retiring 16 hitters in a row.

Corbin Carroll went 0 for 5, ending a streak of reaching base in 27 games dating to Sept. 23.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Key moment

Chicago third baseman Jon Berti limited Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to infield single with a diving stop in the sixth, then grabbed Tawa’s liner to end the inning, preserving a 1-all tie.

Key stat

Kelly has been solid in four of five starts this season, but yielded nine runs in 3 2/3 innings to the Yankees on April 3 to account for a 4.73 ERA

Up next

Diamondbacks: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-1, 3.04 ERA) faces Tampa Bay RHP Zack Littell (0-4, 5.48) on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (2-1, ERA, 2.22 ERA) starts against Dodgers RHP Dustin May (1-1, 1.06) on Tuesday in Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.