Naylor drives in go-ahead run, Diamondbacks overcome 2-run deficit to beat Brewers 5-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a two-run, first-inning deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Sunday for their fourth win in five games,.

William Contreras hit a two-run homer in the first off Zac Gallen, who has a 4.64 ERA through four starts. Gallen allowed five hits and three walks in six innings.

Freddy Peralta threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth and Tim Tawa tied the score in the sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Corbin Carroll singled leading off Bryan Hudson (0-1) starting the seventh, advanced on a balk and Geraldo Perdomo’s sacrifice, then scored on Naylor’s single.

Alek Thomas added a two-run single in the eighth against Grant Anderson.

Jalen Beeks (1-0) pitched a one-hit seventh for his first win with Arizona, which signed him last month, and Justin Martinez struck out two in a perfect eighth.

A.J. Puk allowed a hit and a walk that gave Milwaukee two on with one out in the ninth, then struck out Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio for his third save. Arizona finished a 4-2 homestand.

Peralta gave up two runs, four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee finished a 3-3 trip that started in Colorado.

Key moment

Gallen walked back-to-back hitters with one out in the second, then retired Turang on a flyout and Chourio on a groundout.

Key stat

Milwaukee struck out 11 times and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Brewers: LHP Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.84) starts Monday night’s homestand opener against Detroit and the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, LHP Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.78).

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (2-1, 7.20) starts Tuesday night’s series opener at Miami and RHP Connor Gillispie (0-1, 3.86)

___

