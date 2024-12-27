Navy QB Blake Horvath’s 95-yard TD run in Armed Forces Bowl win is longest play in school history

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Navy quarterback Blake Horvath had the longest play in school history with a 95-yard touchdown run in an Armed Forces Bowl victory over Oklahoma. Horvath’s score with 3:49 left in the third quarter Friday tied the game at 14. He added a 6-yard TD in the fourth quarter in the 21-20 win. The previous record was set during the Roger Staubach era for the Midshipmen, when Johnny Sai had a 93-yard run against Duke in 1963. Horvath was initially ruled short, but the replay showed he did stretch the ball over the goal line after finally being caught and brought down.

