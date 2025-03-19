Navy basketball coach Ed DeChellis is retiring after 29 years as a collegiate head coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy men’s basketball coach Ed DeChellis is retiring after 29 years as a collegiate head coach. DeChellis coached a school-record 426 games at Navy. The Midshipmen reached the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament this year before losing to American. DeChellis previously coached at Penn State and East Tennessee State. He was one of seven active head coaches to win at least 100 games at three different schools. Associate head coach John Perry is becoming interim head coach while the school searches for a replacement for DeChellis.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.