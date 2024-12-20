Navarro has big first half, Ohio holds off Jacksonville State 30-27 in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Parker Navarro ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth in the first half and Ohio held off Jacksonville State 30-27 in the Cure Bowl, the only bowl game featuring two conference champions. The Mid-American Conference champion Bobcats, who won their seventh-straight game to set a school record with 11 wins and won their sixth-straight bowl game, led 27-7 at halftime. Navarro scored on runs of 24, 8 and 7 yards before tossing an 11-yard pass to Anthony Tyus III. Despite being kept out of the end zone in the second half, Ohio chewed up more than 7 1/2 minutes for a field goal that made it 30-14. Tre Stewart then capped two long drives with short touchdown runs but the Conference USA champion Gamecocks failed on a two-point conversion after the first TD.

