Navarro has big first half, Ohio holds off Jacksonville State 30-27 in Cure Bowl

By The Associated Press
Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro (13) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville State with offensive lineman Parker Titsworth (69) during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Parker Navarro ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth in the first half and Ohio held off Jacksonville State 30-27 in the Cure Bowl, the only bowl game featuring two conference champions. The Mid-American Conference champion Bobcats, who won their seventh-straight game to set a school record with 11 wins and won their sixth-straight bowl game, led 27-7 at halftime. Navarro scored on runs of 24, 8 and 7 yards before tossing an 11-yard pass to Anthony Tyus III. Despite being kept out of the end zone in the second half, Ohio chewed up more than 7 1/2 minutes for a field goal that made it 30-14. Tre Stewart then capped two long drives with short touchdown runs but the Conference USA champion Gamecocks failed on a two-point conversion after the first TD.

