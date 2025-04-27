Nationals erase 6-run deficit, beat Mets 8-7 on Alonso’s throwing error

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams scored the winning run on Pete Alonso’s throwing error with one out in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat the New York Mets 8-7 on Sunday.

Dylan Crews and Riley Adams homered for Washington, which won on its final at bat for the second time in three days against the Mets.

Alex Call led off the ninth against Ryne Stanek (0-2) with a double down the line in right. Pinch-runner Jacob Young moved to third on pinch-hitter Keibert Ruiz’s grounder to second and scored when Abrams slapped a single to right against a drawn-in infield.

James Wood, whose RBI single won Friday’s game against the Mets, hit a grounder to Alonso deep at first base. Alonso sailed his throw over Stanek’s head, allowing Abrams to score.

Jorge López (3-0) got the final out of the ninth to strand two Mets in scoring position.

Luis Torrens had two hits and two RBIs for the Mets, who had won eight of nine.

Tylor Megill allowed three runs and struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings for the Mets and left with a man on base. Staked to a 7-2 lead, reliever José Buttó struck out Crews before giving up consecutive singles and Adams’ three-run shot to right-center.

Washington starter Mitchell Parker walked three of the first five Mets, who got their first two runs on sacrifice flies from Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo. Torrens singled in a run to make it 3-0, and another scored on Crews’ throwing error in center on the same play. Luisangel Acuña followed with an RBI single as part of Parker’s 43-pitch inning.

Parker allowed seven runs — six earned — on seven hits and a career-high five walks in five innings. The left-hander’s ERA rose from 1.39 to 2.65.

Key moment

Abrams scored the winning run for the second time in three days. He scored from first on Wood’s RBI single in the ninth inning Friday night.

Key stat

Crews’ home run off Megill was the first allowed by a Mets starting pitcher since April 11. New York starters had gone 14 consecutive games without yielding a homer, the Mets’ longest such stretch since a 14-game streak in 1988.

Up next

New York RHP Griffin Canning (3-1, 3.12 ERA) faces Washington RHP Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.11) as the four-game series concludes Monday.

