Nationals are re-signing pitcher Trevor Williams for 2 years and $14 million, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with pitcher Trevor Williams on a two-year contract worth $14 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical exam. The right-handed starter is re-signing after spending the past two seasons with the Nationals. Williams made just 13 starts in 2024 while spending more than three months on the injured list with a strained muscle in his throwing arm. The Nationals brought back Williams not long after agreeing on terms with first baseman Josh Bell.

