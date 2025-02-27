Nationals announce their deal with Kyle Finnegan and designate Stone Garrett for assignment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Closer Kyle Finnegan has finalized his one-year, $6 million deal with the Washington Nationals. The club also designated outfielder Stone Garrett for assignment on Thursday. The 33-year-old Finnegan is a right-hander who was an NL All-Star for the first time last season. His 38 saves in 2024 ranked third in the majors. The 28-year-old Garrett appeared in only two games last season after missing more than a year with broken left leg.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.