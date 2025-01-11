Nationals and Jorge López agree to $3 million, 1-year deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals and former All-Star pitcher Jorge López agreed to terms on a 1-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

It’s a $3 million deal with $500,000 in performance bonuses: $250,000 for games pitched and $250,000 for games finished.

López, a 31-year-old right-hander from Puerto Rico, went 2-3 with a 2.89 ERA, 50 strikeouts and four saves in 52 relief appearances last season with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs. He worked 39 scoreless appearances and had a 16-inning scoreless streak.

He was cut by the Mets in May, shortly after he threw his glove into the stands following an ejection and gave a confusing postgame interview. The Cubs signed him in June.

López has pitched in parts of nine Major League seasons, and he was an American League All-Star in 2022. He has a career record of 24-43 with a 5.25 ERA, 31 saves and 468 strikeouts in 282 career games. Since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2022, he is 12-12 with a 3.74 ERA, 30 saves and 171 strikeouts in 183.0 innings.

The Nationals also designated right-handed pitcher Amos Willingham for assignment on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.